After six years of musical chairs at crime intelligence the police have yet to employ a competent and untainted permanent replacement for the suspended Richard Mdluli.

The police this week announced the removal of Major-General Pat Mokushane‚ whose appointment as acting head was shrouded in controversy after it emerged that he had been appointed without the proper security clearances.

Earlier this year Ngcobo’s matric certificate was questioned‚ with the City Press reporting in February that it was fake.

However‚ in May police tried to dispel any questions over his matric certificate‚ with Brigadier Sally de Beer saying that his qualifications had been verified by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

On Thursday police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Ngcobo came into crime intelligence with a wealth of policing experience" after more than 20 years within the police.

"Crime intelligence is a critical environment that needs a leader that is hard working‚ experienced‚ with good leadership qualities and is a person of good standing‚" Naidoo said.

He said Ngcobo "perfectly" fitted the requirements.

However‚ following the announcement the two police unions have raised concerns over the constant flux within the division.

Mpho Kwinika‚ the president of the South African Police Union‚ said it was "unhealthy" for the division and the police to have "no leadership".

"Crime intelligence has been without leadership for quite some time. It isn't performing because there is no leadership‚" Kwinika said.

"Every time someone is appointed‚ they are restricted from applying their mind. You do something and then you're gone‚" he said.

Kwinika said it was "frustrating" for the people in crime intelligence who were trying to do their jobs.

He said it was critical for the position to be filled with a competent‚ permanent leader.

"The person who has the permanent position is sitting at home … You are paying two people in the same position and we are not happy about that‚" he said.

Richard Mamabolo‚ the spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru)‚ said the union had not had time to discuss the appointment of Ngcobo.

"[But] what we think should happen going forward is they need to fill up all the acting positions because the members in those positions can't follow through their jobs‚" Mamabolo said.

He said Popcru were also calling for a better and more thorough vetting process to be implemented to avoid the removal of officers who didn't meet the criteria.