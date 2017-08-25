A R1.4-million-a-year manager at a state-owned enterprise was fired after dishonestly helping to land jobs for her lover’s cousin and brother.

Jackie Fort‚ who worked at Coega Development Corporation in Port Elizabeth‚ took her unfair dismissal case all the way to the Labour Appeal Court in Johannesburg.

But it ruled against her‚ saying she manipulated the Coega recruitment system and was not a credible witness.

The court heard that Fort’s story changed several times during the investigation into her misconduct‚ her disciplinary hearing‚ a hearing at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration and an appeal at the Labour Court.

Coega claimed she was Adnaan Ebrahim’s lover when she helped to land jobs for his cousin‚ Christa Coetzer‚ and his brother‚ Talha Ebrahim‚ neither of whom had the qualifications required for the vacancies they filled.

She personally provided the human resources department with their CVs and sat on both interviewing panels.