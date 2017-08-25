Opposition parties were blindsided by the DA and its coalition partners on Thursday after they rammed through a vote to remove Mongameli Bobani as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor‚ HeraldLIVE reported.

The move has prompted UDM president Bantu Holomisa to issue an ultimatum to the DA – reinstate Bobani by Monday or his party will pull out of the coalition.

The UDM is in partnership with the DA to also help govern the City of Johannesburg.

In a letter sent to the national leaders of the ACDP‚ COPE‚ DA and FF Plus last night‚ Holomisa said: “Deputy mayor Bobani was irregularly removed from his post.

“In light of the DA’s stance‚ we have no option but to inform you that the decision of the UDM’s [national executive committee] must be put into immediate effect.