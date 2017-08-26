Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan beef escalates

You sold the country, you sold the country. Tell people that you sold the country to Rupert, you sold this country to Rupert. You are lying, you are lying. You must come and meet me in Parliament. I will tell you the same thing.

I have always told you you are a sell-out. You are lying. Pravin you are lying. Pravin you are lying, you are lying, you are lying to these people. You are lying to these people, you are deceiving them, you are telling them a lie. You sold this country to Rupert. You sold this country to Rupert. You are a liar, you are a liar."

This tirade continued throughout a large portion ofGordhan's speech - and all the his companions brandished and held yellow placards reading, among other things, “#Gordhan is a #WMC Puppet” and “Who has captured you Pravin???”.

In a video clip - captured by an ANN 7 reporter - from the event, Zuma's companions can be seen disrupting the event while police attempt to intervene.