Zuma and Malema slug it out in Parliament

EFF leader Julius Malema has dared President Jacob Zuma to take him to court over allegations that the president was corrupt and using his position to enrich his family.

Malema and Zuma were embroiled in a shouting match when the president was taking questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The EFF leader lost his patience with Zuma after the president failed to directly answer his question as to why he had not taken any legal action against government officials who claimed to have witnessed him give instructions to top civil servants to help his son Duduzane with business ventures.

"Honourable speaker I don’t know if people are playing politics‚ people say things everyday about president Zuma in this country. Should I spend every day taking everybody to court who say a lot of things about me‚" said Zuma.