Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane wanted to know if Zuma had instructed or influenced any state department or entity to award contracts to his immediate or extended family.

Zuma denied ever having done so.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that I have never instructed or directed any state institution to give contracts to anyone whatsoever.

“I have never done such a thing‚”

National Freedom Party (NFP) member Ahmed Shaik-Emam asked if the inquiry into alleged state capture would include historical instances.

“Those matters will be addressed by the commission‚” said the president.

Two months ago‚ Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that the establishment of the commission of inquiry was a matter of urgency.

“It is in the interest of South Africans that this be set up as quickly as possible so that all those who have evidence can present it to a competent body and that those implicated should also have an opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them.

A series of damning leaked emails‚ purporting to show evidence of widespread state capture‚ has revealed the close and lucrative business relationship enjoyed by Zuma’s son Duduzane and the Gupta family.

Prior to the assembly meeting‚ it was expected that Zuma would be quizzed on the awarding of state contracts‚ development initiatives started in Africa since South Africa became co-chair of the G-20 Development Working Group‚ Operation Phakisa and government progress in combating gender-based violence.