Cosatu is not concerned about Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged extra-marital affairs‚ because the ANC is not “electing a pope” in December‚ the trade union federation’s spokesperson‚ Sizwe Pamla said on Monday.

“We don’t live in a Christian conservative society. Some people have hedonistic tendencies‚” Pamla said.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu expressed similar sentiments‚ saying if they wanted to elect a “saint” as the ANC president‚ they would have “gone to [the] Vatican and got the Pope”.

Pamla said they supported President Jacob Zuma at the 52nd ANC National Conference in Polokwane despite his polygamous marriages.

Pamla was responding to an article in the Sunday Independent. The newspaper said it is in possession of emails that allegedly showed Ramaphosa had extra-marital affairs with eight women.