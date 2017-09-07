The daughter of the controversial Western Cape politician Badih Chaaban has described her late father as a legend who had the heart of an angel.

Lee Chabaan wants people to look past his colourful history - which includes his love for hydroponic dagga‚ women and gambling.

“My father was a legend and legends never die‚ so I believe he is still watching over me‚” said Lee.

She spoke to TimesLIVE this week after her father lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

Chaaban‚ former Cape Winelands District Municipality mayor‚ was buried on the same day. But a memorial service will still be held for the Lebanese-born Chaaban in Cape Town.

Chaaban was well known in political circles for stirring up controversy. He allegedly had ties with notorious underworld figures‚ including Cyril Beeka and Yuri “the Russian” Ulianitski - both of whom were killed in drive-by shootings.

During his time as City of Cape Town councillor‚ Chaaban was a thorn in the side of former mayor and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.