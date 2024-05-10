Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zuma's eligibility to run for public office heard by ConCourt

10 May 2024 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Constitutional Court is on Friday hearing the Electoral Commission of South Africa vs Electoral Court case about Jacob Zuma's eligibility to run for public office. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC’s historical dominance in KZN can’t be attributed to Zuma: Mantashe

The ANC’s historical dominance in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be solely attributed to the party’s former leader Jacob Zuma.
Politics
19 hours ago

Jabulani Khumalo distances MK Party from Zuma ConCourt case amid forged signature claim

Khumalo says neither Zuma ‘nor his representatives’ have authority to litigate on behalf of the party
Politics
20 hours ago

'Difficult history' of Zuma case means ConCourt justices unlikely to approach it with an open mind, say his lawyers

Zuma had a reasonable apprehension ConCourt justices would be 'naturally and humanly disinclined to find anything wrong' with earlier judgment, said ...
News
23 hours ago

POLL | Will the IEC vs Zuma MK Party ConCourt battle be concluded before the elections?

Will the ConCourt deliver its judgment in the IEC vs MK Party and Jacob Zuma matter before May 29?
Politics
1 day ago

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck'

With Jabulani Khumalo ousted as Jacob Zuma’s second-in-command in the MK Party, attention is being focused on his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to ...
Politics
1 day ago

ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair elections: IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says a timely judgment by the Constitutional Court on Jacob Zuma's eligibility to contest for parliament in ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck' Politics
  2. 'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts brakes on ... Politics
  3. ANC’s historical dominance in KZN can’t be attributed to Zuma: Mantashe Politics
  4. Rebuilt parliament designs reveal modern precinct with child daycare centre, ... Politics
  5. Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy' Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues