Hulisani drops KPMG due to reputational risk

19 September 2017 - 14:56 By Reuters
KPMG offices in Parktown.
Image: Bruce Gorton
Image: Bruce Gorton

Energy investment company Hulisani Ltd plans to drop KPMG as its auditor, citing reputational risk, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The risk committee looked at various factors, including what's in the media now about KPMG and the Guptas and we concluded that it would be in best interests of the company to change auditors," Chief Executive Marubini Raphulu told Reuters.

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership en masse on Friday after a damning internal investigation into work the firm did for the Guptas, businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma. 

