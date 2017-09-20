ANC presidential hopeful Mkhize dishes out SRC election pamphlets

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize dished out flyers at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi on Wednesday to garner support for ANC candidates in an SRC election.

He was welcomed by chanting students wearing ANC T-shirts.

On the opposite end of the campus in Umlazi‚ students supporting IFP candidates from the South African Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo)‚ listened to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ahead of the election which will be held on Thursday.

EFF student supporters also banded together at the entrance of the campus awaiting their leadership. However they were uncertain about the programme or which leader would address them.

Police officers were scattered throughout the campus while university security kept a close eye on the rallies.