Politics

Mbalula's big crime intelligence shake-up

21 September 2017 - 07:15 By Stephan Hofstatter
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Masi Losi

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has ordered a massive shake-up at the crime intelligence division of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Business Day has seen a directive Mbalula sent on September 12 to newly appointed acting head of crime intelligence Major-General King Ngcobo that institutes sweeping changes‚ tightens his grip on the division and beefs up its capacity to spy on citizens.

The directive imposes tighter ministerial controls on the division’s R700m slush fund‚ which regularly faces allegations of being looted or used to fight factional political battles.

The spy division’s top brass met this week to implement the changes‚ according to sources at crime intelligence who cannot be named because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

- Business Day 

