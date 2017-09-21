"The ANC is an organisation that all of us join voluntarily so if anybody wishes to leave‚ there's nothing that we can do. But I don’t think it’s correct [for her] to say the ANC is a corrupt organisation. We may have challenges with certain individuals but the ANC in fact has been at the forefront of fighting corruption. There are good men and women in the ANC and I think they'll be able to continue to strive to ensure that the ANC deals with these challenges‚" said Mashatile.

Khoza announced on Thursday that she was quitting the ANC after a breakdown in the relationship between her and the party leadership.

Khoza‚ who faced two counts of ill-discipline in July for statements she made in four Facebook posts - on July 7. July 20 (two posts) and July 21 - as well as remarks she made at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA‚ failed to pitch for disciplinary proceedings at the party's provincial offices in Durban on two consecutive occasions.

In a lengthy Facebook post‚ Khoza said she was unbothered about the outcome of the hearing. She has also in the past argued that the party's constitution provides that disciplinary proceedings may not be used as a means of stifling debate or denying members their basic democratic rights.

Mashatile said the ANC would emerge as a united front from the upcoming elective conference in December and would consist of dedicated leaders who would fight against state capture‚ corruption and seek to regain the confidence of many South Africans.