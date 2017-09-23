Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements Paul Mashatile has expressed shock at the loss of life of residents of Univille in Lenasia south of Johannesburg after violent clashes between the community and the Red Ants.

Two people are reported to have died in the fracas‚ which was claimed to have been sparked by evictions but which the City of Johannesburg said was triggered by a shack demolition.

“We wish to send our condolences to the family and friends of those who passed away during the incident‚” said Mashatile. He called for calm and restraint from the community.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and for the law to take its course‚” he said. Mashatile said that the Department will also work together with all the municipalities to find a lasting solution to illegal land invasions. He said that the Department will closely monitor the situation in the area.

Meanwhile‚ the City of Johannesburg has denied evicting Lenasia residents‚ saying the incident that is believed to have led to the death of the two people on Friday was a shack demolition.

Spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said “red ants” security guards were called in at the request of the Sherriff of the High Court after the municipality obtained a court order to prevent residents from erecting shacks illegally.

Mfeka said the operation was not an eviction‚ but rather that “unoccupied structures” were torn down in line with the court order.