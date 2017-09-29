Numsa claims victory on labour brokers in Gauteng

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has claimed victory on the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng.

Numsa celebrated the achievement on Friday after Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced during a march organised by the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) that provincial government would stop the practice by the end of the year.

“What Mr Makhura failed to mention was that his government has no choice but to ban labour brokers‚ because Numsa has been instrumental in ensuring that the labour law strengthens the rights of all contract and temporary workers‚” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

“In July the Labour Appeals Court (LAC) confirmed that contract workers automatically become the full-time employee of the main employer‚ after the three month period has lapsed‚ with all the benefits that come with being permanently employed.