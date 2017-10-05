ANC leader in the City of Cape Town‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ has given mayor Patricia de Lille five days to pay back the money used for security upgrades to her private home.

Sotashe said if De Lille does not comply‚ they will bring the masses to picket at the city’s head offices.

He also said his party will file a complaint with the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the matter.

For the second day running‚ the party picketed outside De Lille’s house in Pinelands demanding that she pay back more than R702‚000.