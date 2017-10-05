'Release of info on security puts De Lille at risk'

The home of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was put under 24-hour guard on Wednesday after the ANC revealed information about security upgrades at the property.

Council speaker Dirk Smit said the ANC's "reckless" release of a R140,000 invoice for top-of-the-line security barriers had jeopardised the safety of her home in Pinelands.

"As a consequence I will have to deploy the city's VIP protection services to the mayor's house 24 hours a day," said Smit.

Security upgrades at De Lille's home, which she shares with her husband and adult son, have been at the centre of a row between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith which led to their suspension from DA activities on Tuesday pending the results of a party investigation.

In a letter to DA leaders on August 20, Smith raised the possibility that one of the reasons for De Lille's closure of the special investigations unit in his safety and security department was that security equipment had been installed irregularly at her home.

On Wednesday Xolani Sotashe, leader of the ANC opposition in the council, tried to address the security and social services portfolio committee about De Lille's security upgrades but was prevented from doing so by DA chairman Mzwakhe Nqavashe.

Outside the meeting Sotashe showed reporters an invoice from Trellidor for five Clearguard security barriers. The R140000 invoice, dated June 6 and sent to the City of Cape Town, showed the equipment had been installed at the "mayor's residence".

De Lille said on Monday she was prepared to make the proof of the payments she made as part of "the proper legal processes".

Smit said on Wednesday that De Lille, like other political office-bearers, was entitled to security upgrades at her "ordinary, modest home which she paid for herself".

He said even though De Lille was entitled to an official residence paid for by council, she had repeatedly refused it. With the council's receipts of the security work done made public, "these security features have now been compromised".