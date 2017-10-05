DA to march to the Gupta compound over state capture

The Democratic Alliance will on Thursday march to the Gupta compound in Johannesburg to protest state capture and corruption.

“The DA leader [Mmusi Maimane] will lead a march to the capture site of Jacob Zuma in Saxonwold in protest against state capture and grand corruption carried out by Zuma‚ his ANC and the Gupta family‚” Maimane’s spokesperson Portia Adams said on Thursday.

“We are saying that while many South Africans fought for a free and democratic South Africa‚ our progress has been stalled over the past decade as our country has been captured by a small group of connected cronies who continuously raid public money to make themselves rich.”