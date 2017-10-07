He described Baker as a committed MP‚ a wonderful and warm person‚ and a devoted mother and wife. Parliament's Presiding Officers said they had learnt of her tragic death with “shock and deep sadness”.

“Mrs Baker was a dedicated MP who worked hard in service of the people of South Africa. She served in the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation as well as the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements with passion‚ energy and wisdom.

“Mrs Baker's untimely passing leaves a deep void within the structures of Parliament and robs South Africa of one of its most dedicated public representatives.

“The Presiding Officers extend their condolences to Mrs Baker’s family‚ friends and her political family in the DA‚” the presiding officers said in a statement.

The Congress of People (COPE) also expressed its condolences.

“Tarnia was a humble and committed servant of the people‚ an activist member of Parliament‚ and a hard-working and effective member of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation in the National Assembly.

“COPE expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Baker and greater Bonhomme families‚ particularly given the recent loss of struggle veterans Trevor (a member of the National Assembly) and Virgil Bonhomme‚” said COPE chief whip and deputy general secretary Deidre Carter.