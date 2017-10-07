Politics

Western Cape DA meets amid acrimony to elect new leader

07 October 2017 - 09:21 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Bonginkosi Madikizela took over from City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille earlier this year. File photo.
Image: Natalie Gabriels

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape meets on Saturday for what has been dubbed its biggest and most important elective congress, 

Amid heightened tensions and internal squabbles, acting leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will be challenged for the top job by MPL Lennit Max.

Madikizela took over from City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille earlier this year after her sudden resignation amid a strained relationship with Premier Helen Zille.

The lead-up to Saturday’s conference has been filled with drama and tension as three groupings vie for control of the DA.

One group, seen as the Independent Democrats faction - De Lille’s former party - recently lost its strong grip on power when City of Cape Town chief whip Shaun August was replaced by Grant Twigg as the new chairman of the Cape Metro. Twigg is aligned to Madikizela, who is seen to be a Zille ally.

Following August’s defeat, the city finds itself in turmoil after De Lille and safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith waged an ugly public spat over the disbandment of the city’s special investigative unit and security upgrades at the mayor’s home.

The two have since been placed on special leave from party activities pending an inquiry by the DA.

On the other hand, Max has had a fallout with Madikizela owing to his position as chairman of a Western Cape Legislature conduct committee probing his opponent’s failure to declare gifts. These include a R3,000 birthday cake paid for by a business person who works for his human settlements department.

The clash between the two saw Max resign from his chairmanship of the committee while the man leading the probe, Romeo Maasdorp, left his job as the registrar of members’ interests.

DA insiders believe the birthday party scandal has the potential to sink Madikizela, but the MEC believes the internal wranglings are a result of the party’s growth in the province. 

Saturday will be the first time the DA has had over 1,200 delegates at its elective conference.

“When the party is growing, we are bound to have challenges. No organisation is immune to challenges ...[like what is happening at the City of Cape Town] but the party must be commended for acting swiftly,” said Madikizela.

He said the party needed visionary leaders who would ensure the province contributed massively to national votes to remove the ANC; not self-centred individuals who saw the vote as an opportunity for personal gain.

“More importantly, it’s for the first time we are going to have a congress with opportunity to get the ANC below 50% nationally and it’s going to be very important for us to get the right leadership,” said Madikizela.

Max said he resonated with the majority of the voters in the province. “If you can’t connect with voters, you are a waste of time,” he said.

Max is backed by outspoken MPL, Masizole Mnqasela who is running against MEC for Social Development Albert Fritz for the position of deputy leader.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell will be challenged by Sports MEC Anroux Marais for the position of chairperson

