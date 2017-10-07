Western Cape DA meets amid acrimony to elect new leader

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape meets on Saturday for what has been dubbed its biggest and most important elective congress,

Amid heightened tensions and internal squabbles, acting leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will be challenged for the top job by MPL Lennit Max.

Madikizela took over from City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille earlier this year after her sudden resignation amid a strained relationship with Premier Helen Zille.

The lead-up to Saturday’s conference has been filled with drama and tension as three groupings vie for control of the DA.

One group, seen as the Independent Democrats faction - De Lille’s former party - recently lost its strong grip on power when City of Cape Town chief whip Shaun August was replaced by Grant Twigg as the new chairman of the Cape Metro. Twigg is aligned to Madikizela, who is seen to be a Zille ally.