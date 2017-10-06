Lennit Max‚ a contender for the position of Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader‚ says the political squabbles at the City of Cape Town is damaging the party’s brand.

“We have to put in place‚ proper disciplinary procedures. We can not have a situation where our brand is being damaged as [it is] at the moment … in the City of Cape Town‚” said Max.

He made these statements during a debate with interim Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Thursday night.

The two are vying to be elected for the post of provincial leader at the provincial elective conference to be held on Saturday in Cape Town.

Max blamed the party’s leadership for dragging its feet in resolving the spat between mayor Patricia de Lille and a member of her mayoral committee‚ JP Smith.

“Leadership should have entered that avenue a long time ago ... to protect of our brand‚” said Max.