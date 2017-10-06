Max and Madikizela go head to head over DA squabble in Western Cape
Lennit Max‚ a contender for the position of Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader‚ says the political squabbles at the City of Cape Town is damaging the party’s brand.
“We have to put in place‚ proper disciplinary procedures. We can not have a situation where our brand is being damaged as [it is] at the moment … in the City of Cape Town‚” said Max.
He made these statements during a debate with interim Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Thursday night.
The two are vying to be elected for the post of provincial leader at the provincial elective conference to be held on Saturday in Cape Town.
Max blamed the party’s leadership for dragging its feet in resolving the spat between mayor Patricia de Lille and a member of her mayoral committee‚ JP Smith.
“Leadership should have entered that avenue a long time ago ... to protect of our brand‚” said Max.
Smith had written a letter to the party’s leadership complaining about the scrapping of the city’s special investigative unit‚ which falls under his safety and security portfolio.
In his letter‚ he also hinted that security upgrades on De Lille’s private residence may have been irregular.
The two have since been placed on special leave after the De Lille threatened Smith with legal action‚ saying he wanted to “play cowboy and crooks” by releasing statements that metro police were responsible for fighting crime.
During the heated debate‚ Max also blamed the current Western Cape leadership for a dip in votes and the loss of two wards in the province‚ saying the party needs to secure its support base.
“We have lost wards ... under his watch [Madikizela]. Now what is it that [Madikizela] is going to offer new if he can’t actually do better at the moment?” said Max. But Madikizela hit back: “You would swear that my colleague is not part of this party.”
In his closing remarks‚ he said Max had distorted challenges faced by the DA.
“Yes‚ we have some challenges at the DA but they are not as serious as they are painted by my colleague here. This leadership that I am part of took over in 2015. In 2016 we became part of government in 29 municipalities in the Western Cape‚” said Madikizela.
He said the picture of a disintegrating party Max is trying to paint is incorrect.
“We took three municipalities last year from the ANC ... this is the strength of the leadership that we are talking about here‚” added Madikizela.
