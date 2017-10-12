Politics

DA hopes loser Max accepts leader vote

12 October 2017 - 07:30 By APHIWE DEKLERK
File photo of Lennit Max.
File photo of Lennit Max.
Image: Ambrose Peters/Sowetan

DA leaders hope the losing candidate in Saturday's Western Cape leadership election will accept the outcome.

MPL Lennit Max failed in an attempt to lead the DA in the province for a fourth time, losing this time to housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

He was unhappy at the outcome and wrote to the party asking for information about the vote.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the party had given Max the documents he requested, with only one outstanding, and hoped that after Max had examined them he would drop his challenge.

"He wanted to see the voters' roll ... he wanted, for example, to look at the reconciliation of the ballots issued and the ballots cast, and that we were able to do very easily," said Selfe.

This should be DA glory days‚ but now the opposition party is turning itself into 'ANC-lite'

These should be the glory days of the Democratic Alliance.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Rows await DA's new Cape leader

Bonginkosi Madikizela was yesterday elected the new DA leader in the Western Cape and was immediately confronted by a feud and potential spending ...
News
4 days ago

Western Cape DA meets amid acrimony to elect new leader

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape meets on Saturday for what has been dubbed its biggest and most important elective congress,  Amid ...
Politics
4 days ago

Max had also requested a document listing people who had asked for an early vote, and the party was compiling that.

"I really trust that when Mr Max receives that information he will see that everything about that congress was above board and was administered as efficiently as can be expected in any election," said Selfe, adding that the party had developed rigorous systems to prevent challenges to the legitimacy of internal elections.

Max declined to comment in detail about his next step.

"My first comment ... when I was asked how do I feel about the outcome of the congress, I had an obligation to reply as a candidate and I indicated that I did not accept the outcome because I have certain concerns," he said.

"Any steps further, I am not going to deal with the media ... I am now dealing with the party," the MPL said.

Most read

  1. Nkandla architect 'one step away' from court Politics
  2. DA hopes loser Max accepts leader vote Politics
  3. Muthambi serves DG‚ CFO with suspension notices Politics
  4. Holomisa hopes IEC boss learns from predecessor Politics
  5. DA hands Cape leadership election dossier to defeated Max Politics

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
X