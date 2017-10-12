DA hopes loser Max accepts leader vote

DA leaders hope the losing candidate in Saturday's Western Cape leadership election will accept the outcome.

MPL Lennit Max failed in an attempt to lead the DA in the province for a fourth time, losing this time to housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

He was unhappy at the outcome and wrote to the party asking for information about the vote.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the party had given Max the documents he requested, with only one outstanding, and hoped that after Max had examined them he would drop his challenge.

"He wanted to see the voters' roll ... he wanted, for example, to look at the reconciliation of the ballots issued and the ballots cast, and that we were able to do very easily," said Selfe.