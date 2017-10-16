Politics

Mantashe 'lacks credibility'‚ says a scathing Sisulu

16 October 2017 - 15:33 By Timeslive
NC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. File photo,
NC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. File photo,
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has questioned the struggle credentials of party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Sisulu lambasted Mantashe for endorsing Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency and said he lacked “the necessary objectivity and credibility to run a democratic conference” in December.

She made the scathing comments after speaking at the commemoration of AmaXhosa King Sarhili near Cofimvaba at the weekend in the Eastern Cape‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Monday.

Citing her own struggle credentials‚ she said that women had the required skills to lead the ANC. “In all the time the ANC was operating underground [under] very difficult circumstances‚ [it was] women who saved the ANC. The question is: where was he [Mantashe] when we were fighting for this freedom in exile and in jail‚ which he today is abusing for [his] personal interests?

“He must hand over an ANC that is intact. Under him as an SG [secretary-general] we gave birth to COPE and EFF and fractured Cosatu – something we never imagined‚” she said.

Mantashe told the newspaper that he could not be held personally responsible for the party’s misfortunes. “It is mischievous to say that the ANC in my time is not intact‚ as if I am the president‚” he said.

READ MORE

Zuma will shrug off 783 charges to take ANC further into the abyss

The president has captured every institution that could possibly lift a finger against him
Ideas
10 hours ago

Disgruntled ANC member to apply to court to have Free State PEC disbanded

In a bid to have the provincial executive committee of the ANC disbanded in the Free State‚ a disgruntled party member will ask the High Court in the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC wants right to hire and fire top officials

Move to clip future president's powers to prevent 'Gupta-style' appointments
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. MEC reveals third Gauteng school sexual assault allegation in two weeks Politics
  2. Mantashe 'lacks credibility'‚ says a scathing Sisulu Politics
  3. ANC’s EC newly-elected provincial executive meets for first time Politics
  4. Call to amend BEE ‘ill-timed and ill-considered’‚ says Mandla Mandela Politics
  5. There are tales Schabir Shaik can tell... Politics

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X