Zuma will shrug off 783 charges to take ANC further into the abyss

President Jacob Zuma and the ANC leadership are becoming really, really exhausting.

In many self-respecting democracies anywhere in the world (there aren't that many of those left, sadly) Zuma would have resigned and taken time off to fight the extremely detailed 783 counts of bribe-taking and racketeering against him. If he did not resign, the leadership of his party would have pulled the plug on him.

What's exhausting is that Zuma will not resign and the ANC's national executive committee will not lift a finger against him.

A crime suspect will stay at the scene of the crime, the Union Buildings, and all 55million South Africans are supposed to sleep soundly at night.

We know that Zuma will not resign because he has captured the National Prosecuting Authority and that institution will continue to stand by his side as he tries to wriggle out of getting what he has repeatedly called for: his "day in court".