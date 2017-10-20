Minister in the Presidency‚ Jeff Radebe‚ on Friday announced the appointment of the new Statistician-General and Head of Statistics South Africa (Stats SA)‚ Risenga Maluleke.

His appointment will take effect from November 1‚ 2017. Incumbent Dr Pali Lehohla’s tenure expires at the end of October.

Maluleke has served within Stats SA for 20 years‚ having joined Stats SA as a manager at Limpopo provincial office in 1997‚ government said in a statement.

He is currently a Deputy Director-General for Statistical Collections and Outreach.

His portfolio is responsible for Provincial Offices (responsible data collection for censuses and sample surveys)‚ International Statistical Development as well as Communications‚ Marketing and Stakeholder Relations.

Maluleke's qualifications include a BSc (Mathematical Statistics) – University of Limpopo‚ MPhil (Urban and Regional Science) – Stellenbosch University.

He has also completed Senior Executive Programmes with Wits and Harvard Business Schools.

Lehohla described Maluleke as "a trusted and enduring partner".

"Over a quarter of a century‚ we engaged in the most daring of leadership missions to construct what has become the most iconic institution of the state.

"...In Risenga we have a well-grounded leader with balance‚ instilling fairness and justice in all his dealings.

He has enduring strength‚ he imbues humility‚ he is a servant leader‚ a village boy who with agility adapts to metropoles of the world‚ and who is ready to take on any adversity with a singularly determined mind for finding solutions.

"My relay is done. I am passing the baton to a well-tested professional and leader."