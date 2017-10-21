Politics

Putin tells Zuma to toe the line​

22 October 2017 - 01:46 By MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA, THANDUXOLO JIKA and SABELO SKITI
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Image: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet this week after meeting a delegation from the Russian government.

The Sunday Times can reveal that a high-level Russian team met Zuma on Monday just before he told the ANC top six about his decision to make changes to his cabinet.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Government insiders said the group came to the country to warn Zuma’s administration  to implement the R1-trillion new  nuclear build project.

Following the meeting,  Zuma announced the removal of Nkhensani Kubayi from the energy portfolio to the communications ministry. She was replaced by former state security minister David Mahlobo,  who was trained in Russia before taking up the intelligence post in 2014. 

Other changes included the dismissal of SACP boss Blade Nzimande from higher education. Nzimande was replaced by former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Ayanda Dloldo replaced Mkhize at home affairs.

Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

READ MORE:

Zuma stuns Top Six with cabinet edict

President Jacob Zuma shocked even his closest allies when he told the ANC top six about his decision to remove SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande ...
News
2 hours ago

Sisulu says another reshuffle would cause chaos

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says another cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma would be "disastrous" for South Africa and its economy.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Putin tells Zuma to toe the line​ Politics
  3. Gauteng ANC backs Ramaphosa for president Politics
  4. NPA gives Zuma November deadline to say why he shouldn’t be prosecuted Politics
  5. Ramaphosa urges union members to blow whistle on state capture Politics

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X