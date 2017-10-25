Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that the gross national debt will shoot up to R3.4-trillion or 60 percent of GDP by 2020 as government is forced to borrow more to fund its policy plans.

Presenting his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in parliament on Wednesday‚ Gigaba painted a grim picture of the state of the country's public purse stating that government was facing a budget deficit of R50.8-billion next year‚ which was projected to rise to R89.4-billion by 2020.

Gigaba said government was faced with difficult choices in the three years as the economy was expected to grow 1.2 percent next year before peaking at a modest 1.9 percent in 2020 with little growth in the tax revenue base.

Tax revenue was projected to come in at R1.4-trillion next year before rising to R1.7-trillion by 2020 while government expenditure was expected to rise to R1.9-trillion in 2020‚ leaving a budget deficit of just over R225-billion.