Gigaba's budget ‘a statement of the crisis the country finds itself in’

Political analyst Daniel Silke said "it almost wasn't a budget- it was more of a statement of the crisis the country finds itself in".

Silke said it offered little in the way of constructive responses to the crisis and represented "the failure of good governance and policy over a number of years".

Silke said the country found itself in an "economic no-man's land" until the ANC leadership battle was settled‚ and in the "ratings agencies’ danger zone" as they decided whether to adjust ratings now‚ or wait until December's elective conference.

DA MP David Maynier said the budget "exposes the full horror of President Jacob Zuma’s catastrophic management of the economy in South Africa".

He said ballooning national debt would see government spending R129.7-billion more on debt service costs than it spent on policing this year‚ and R33.8-billion more than it did on health.