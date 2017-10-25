The 2017 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) was Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s big breakout moment as a tightrope walker.

Nobody can accuse Gigaba of underplaying the crisis in the country but what he intends to do – or can do – about it remains unclear.

He presented a bag of gunk to the nation reflecting the poor economic performance and rising debt. There was not much detail on measures to raise revenue and cut spending‚ but the writing is on the wall that there will be bad news in the February Budget.

From the person who had a swagger in his step when he walked through the doors of the finance ministry in April‚ belting out rhetoric about radical economic transformation then‚ Gigaba seems to have sobered to the hard realities of punishing economic conditions.

“It is not in the public interest‚ nor is it in the interest of government‚ to sugar-coat the state of our economy and the challenges we are facing‚” Gigaba said. “It is only when we understand these challenges fully and candidly that we will know what to do and can decide what course we must take in addressing them‚ as well as what trade-offs we must make in the national interest.”