WATCH LIVE | Zuma answers questions in Parliament
02 November 2017 - 14:03
President Jacob Zuma is responding to questions in Parliament.
Questions Zuma is scheduled to answer include the appointment of the national police commissioner, government programmes to combat poverty, the legal costs incurred in the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to drop the fraud, corruption and racketeering charges against the president, and whether government is able to effectively manage the effects of climate change and its impact on the economy.
