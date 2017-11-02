President Jacob Zuma has denied receiving payments from private individuals and companies saying the allegations were meant to undermine the ANC and his presidency.

Journalist and author Jacques Pauw alleged in his explosive new book‚ The President's Keepers‚ that Zuma was on the payroll of a security company owned by one of his benefactors‚ pocketing R1m a month for some time after becoming president.

It is also stated in the book that Zuma failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years after he became president‚ despite SARS trying several times to get him to do so.

Furthermore‚ Pauw alleged in the book that Zuma’s ex-wife and ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ received money and material support for her presidential bid from a controversial cigarette manufacturer and self-confessed fraudster ‚ Adriano Mazzotti.

Suspected tobacco smugglers paid tens of thousands of rand every month for several years to Zuma's son‚ Edward‚ for his political influence‚ according to the book.