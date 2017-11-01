State capture inquiry - but on Zuma's terms

President Jacob Zuma says he has committed himself to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days - if former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report is set aside by the High Court.

In papers filed in the Pretoria High Court, Zuma's lawyers argue that Madonsela's entire report should be set aside.

"Having announced an intention to appoint a commission of inquiry, it is recorded that the president will proclaim a commission of inquiry within 30 days of the date of this order," they told the court.

Madonsela's report recommends that a commission of inquiry be set up to investigate state capture headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma had told the court that Madonsela had "outsourced" her function to the judiciary and the new public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, should continue the state capture investigation.