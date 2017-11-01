Politics

State capture inquiry - but on Zuma's terms

01 November 2017 - 06:36 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: ADRIAN DE KOCK

President Jacob Zuma says he has committed himself to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days - if former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report is set aside by the High Court.

In papers filed in the Pretoria High Court, Zuma's lawyers argue that Madonsela's entire report should be set aside.

"Having announced an intention to appoint a commission of inquiry, it is recorded that the president will proclaim a commission of inquiry within 30 days of the date of this order," they told the court.

Madonsela's report recommends that a commission of inquiry be set up to investigate state capture headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma had told the court that Madonsela had "outsourced" her function to the judiciary and the new public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, should continue the state capture investigation.

'He is a gangster like us': New book reveals Zuma's 'darkest secret'

In Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book he reveals Jacob Zuma’s darkest secret. This is an exclusive extract from ‘The President’s Keepers’, which ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

But last week, his advocate, Ishmael Semenya, said Zuma did not want the court to rule that the report be sent back to the public protector for further investigation.

Zuma now wants the court to remit the investigation into his alleged ethics violations in relation to state capture back to the public protector.

Effectively, Zuma wants the court to set aside Madonsela's report on the premise that he will institute his own commission of inquiry "in good faith".

The DA has vehemently opposed this, telling the court that Zuma does not want a state capture investigation unless he has full control of it and can set the terms of reference.

"This reveals that the president's purpose in bringing this application is to ensure that the [issues] raised in the public protector's report - which implicate him, 'his friends' and his family are not investigated at all - unless he gets to pick both the person to do the investigating and the terms of reference for the investigation."

The DA said this would be wrong and unconstitutional and Zuma should be ordered to comply with Madonsela's remedial action.

Trillian CEO knew Nene would be sacked, made a killing on rand's fall

Trillian CEO Eric Wood pocketed "hundreds of millions of rand" after buying up US dollars shortly before Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma returns to parliament to face MPs' questions this week

President Jacob Zuma is due to return to the national assembly chamber for his last oral question-and-answer session of the year on Thursday‚ 2 ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Why South Africans and the world do not believe Gigaba

Last Wednesday the EFF once again protested loudly and walked out of parliament. They said that Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma's finance ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Trillian CEO knew Nene would be sacked, made a killing on rand's fall Politics
  2. MPs call on Zuma to fix grants saga Politics
  3. State capture inquiry - but on Zuma's terms Politics
  4. Mbalula takes swipe at #BlackMonday ‘hood rat racists’ Politics
  5. MPs demand Post Office and SASSA meet to resolve grants deadlock Politics

Latest Videos

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
X