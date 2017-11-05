Smoked out! Dlamini-Zuma’s secret backers

​Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma met self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti and his business associates more than the one time he claims he met her — we have the proof.

Instagram photographs prove at least two meetings, while a third shows an associate of the dodgy tycoon embracing Dlamini-Zuma, apparently taken in Greece. The others show Mazzotti and Dlamini-Zuma in London and in Sandton.

Under one of the photographs, gambling tycoon Philip Anastassopoulos exclaims: “Another nice day with mama Zuma.”