Parliamentary panel proposes direct election of MPs

A parliamentary panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe has proposed that MPs be elected to their seats by popular vote and not be appointed by political parties.

The panel has also recommended that the powers of traditional leaders be clipped, saying their subjects were not enjoying the same constitutional rights as other citizens.

Motlanthe's high-level panel says political party bosses are too powerful and can prevent MPs from acting independently when holding the executive to account.

The panel was set up by Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete almost two years ago to evaluate the socio-economic effects of laws enacted since 1994. Its report was released on Tuesday after 21 months of public consultations across the country.

Motlanthe's panel has revived the debate on the appropriateness of the current electoral system. It has proposed that parliament change the Electoral Act to curtail the authority of party leaders over MPs.