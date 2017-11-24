A former contracts manager at Eskom has denied allegations by his former bodyguard that he gave bags of money to various people‚ including a Sunday Times journalist.

In a letter directed to a MoneyWeb reporter‚ France Hlakudi’s lawyers say an affidavit deposed by his former bodyguard‚ Ntokozo Dubazana‚ is fraught with lies.

Dubazana's affidavit was distributed by suspended acting Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko’s lawyer to journalists during Koko's disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

The affidavit has not officially been handed in as part of the documents in the hearing.

The affidavit alleges that Hlakudi gave Dubazana bags full of money to hand to Sunday Times journalist Mzilikasi wa Afrika‚ Eskom’s interim head of group capital Peter Sebola‚ Eskom executive committee member Abram Masango and ANC Youth League president Collen Maine.

“I have also took (sic) a bag full of cash to Mzilikazi wa Afrika’s car in Sandton next to an embassy from France Hlakudi’s car. Mzilikazi arrived in his navy Mercedes Benz with registration number Ngoma GP. This bag of money was given to me by France ...” the affidavit reads.