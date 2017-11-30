Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip will know later today whether they are still the mayors of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay‚ governing Port Elizabeth.

Trollip's fate is in the hands of six councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ who have been lobbied furiously by the parties on both sides of a no-confidence motion.

To succeed‚ the motion put forward by the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels would need the support of the ANC‚ UDM‚ AIC and United Front – who together make up 55 seats – as well as the EFF. If the EFF votes in support of Trollip or abstains from voting altogether‚ the motion will not pass.

Meanwhile‚ DA supporters are gathering in Johannesburg in a festive mood this morning for a #HandsOffMashaba march ahead of the vote on a motion of no confidence in their mayor‚ tabled by the ANC.

The party said 90‚000 people have signed a petition "in rejection of the ANC's baseless motion" against Mashaba.

- HeraldLive