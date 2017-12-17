The ANC's presidential contest will be a two-horse race when ANC delegates cast their votes during the ANC elective conference on Sunday.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained in the running when the official nominations process began shortly after 6pm on Sunday night.

On Saturday night ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete announced that she would support Ramaphosa's bid after failing to garner enough support for the top position.

Despite campaigning vocally‚ Mathews Phosa also did not make it to the finish line. ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize had been suggested as a presidential candidate. Eventually he was nominated for the deputy president position by the Eastern Cape ANC. However‚ he took to the stage on Sunday and declined nomination.