Voting completed at ANC conference - report

18 December 2017 - 11:26 By Timeslive
ANC Youth League members on day two of the ANC 54th national conference.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

Voting at the ANC's national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

About 4‚700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.

Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions:

President

- Cyril Ramaphosa

- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy president

- David Mabuza

- Lindiwe Sisulu

National chairperson

- Gwede Mantashe

- Nathi Mthethwa

Secretary General

- Senzo Mchunu

- Ace Magashule

Deputy Secretary General

- Jessie Duarte

- Zingiswa Losi

Treasurer General

- Paul Mashatile

- Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

