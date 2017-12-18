Voting at the ANC's national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

About 4‚700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.

Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions:

President

- Cyril Ramaphosa

- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy president

- David Mabuza

- Lindiwe Sisulu