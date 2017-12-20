Politics

Zuma should not spend another day as president: ANC veteran

20 December 2017 - 08:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi. File photo.
ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi. File photo.
Image: Supplied

President Jacob Zuma should not spend one more day as head of state‚ according to ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi.

“We don’t know why he should stay for one more day after this conference. He knows he has got nothing of value to add towards what the ANC is trying to do‚” Mufamadi said on Radio 702 on Wednesday

He said the ANC needs to be the organisation that earned the respect of people prior to Zuma’s tenure.

He said the elective conference‚ which is currently under way in Nasrec‚ was a “golden” opportunity to break free from the Jacob Zuma “stranglehold”.

“This is an opportunity to make a fresh start‚ to intertwine the ANC once more into all these organisations (Cosatu‚ SACP) and civil society that have a role to sensitise the ANC to the issues bothering our people‚ issues that must be taken on board when formulating policy‚” Mufamadi said.

Ramaphosa's first test is...

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is cautiously optimistic at the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president of the ANC‚ "as we believe ...
Politics
21 hours ago

He added that there was no basis for ANC members to stand on opposing sides when they should be dealing with problems affecting the party.

“There is no basis for people to be standing on opposing corners on issues which we as stalwarts and veterans of the ANC diagnosed as problems that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Asked if he thought newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would work well with Free State premier Ace Magashule‚ who has been elected secretary general of the party and is known to be a Zuma supporter‚ Mufamadi said: “I know Cyril’s disposition is to work with anybody who wants to make a contribution to our common effort to transform our country into a zone of development‚ peace and progress.

“I know that that’s what Cyril wants‚ so I think he will extend a hand to everybody‚ it’s up to them to decide whether they want to work with him.”

READ MORE:

Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the three urgent fixes SA needs

The competition for the top six leadership positions in South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), was no carefully ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Uncertainty over Magashule election may derail ANC conference

There was still uncertainty over the election of Ace Magashule as ANC secretary-general at its 54th national conference at Nasrec on Tuesday.
ANC Conference 2017
3 hours ago

Journalists complain about bullying by security at ANC conference

Journalists attending the ANC’s national elective conference have charged they have been having a hard time reporting on developments at the ...
ANC Conference 2017
15 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Mchunu's supporters got it wrong

A mistaken belief by Senzo Mchunu’s supporters that he had been elected as the new secretary-general of the ANC ended up being an embarrassing ...
Politics
19 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. LIVE | #ANC54: Those missing votes and NEC lists ANC Conference 2017
  2. Zuma should not spend another day as president: ANC veteran Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the three urgent fixes SA needs Opinion & Analysis
  4. Uncertainty over Magashule election may derail ANC conference ANC Conference 2017
  5. Journalists complain about bullying by security at ANC conference ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X