President Jacob Zuma should not spend one more day as head of state‚ according to ANC veteran Sydney Mufamadi.

“We don’t know why he should stay for one more day after this conference. He knows he has got nothing of value to add towards what the ANC is trying to do‚” Mufamadi said on Radio 702 on Wednesday

He said the ANC needs to be the organisation that earned the respect of people prior to Zuma’s tenure.

He said the elective conference‚ which is currently under way in Nasrec‚ was a “golden” opportunity to break free from the Jacob Zuma “stranglehold”.

“This is an opportunity to make a fresh start‚ to intertwine the ANC once more into all these organisations (Cosatu‚ SACP) and civil society that have a role to sensitise the ANC to the issues bothering our people‚ issues that must be taken on board when formulating policy‚” Mufamadi said.