Zuma won’t be president by end of 2018: Malema predicts

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ does not have what it takes to resurrect the embattled party. He also says there is an immunity offer under discussion for Jacob Zuma to leave the SA presidency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In an interview on Monday with Polokwane’s urban radio station‚ Energy FM‚ the firebrand politician said the outcomes of the ANC’s 54th elective conference would not change anything.

“The ANC is sick to the core. Placing a healthy head on an ailing body will result in the head being sick. That conference was a concussion. Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't have potential to unite the ANC.” Malema said.

Malema claimed that the elected top six leaders under Ramaphosa would not be able to root out corruption or “stop the Guptas”.

“Cyril will have to start the fight in his top six.”