Zuma is not off the hook on state capture: Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has cautiously welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of state capture.

Maimane said the announcement was overdue.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the eventual decision by President Jacob Zuma‚ after all his efforts to delay have failed‚ to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture‚ as per the public protector’s State of Capture report‚” Maimane said in a statement.

“Zuma deserves no credit for this decision. His hand has been forced‚ as he knew he had no further avenue for delay.”

He said the announcement of the commission of inquiry “does not let Jacob Zuma off the hook” and that the DA would closely watch developments around the commission over the next 180 days.