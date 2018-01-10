Student registration system hit by tech glitches

Scores of students in the last-minute rush to secure space at the country’s universities and colleges have been unable to access the higher education and training department’s registration system as a result of technical glitches.

The Central Applications System (CAS)‚ designed to assist students who have not been offered a place at an institution to which they have applied‚ experienced problems soon after it was launched on Friday.

Higher education spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said the department had received several reports from frustrated students.