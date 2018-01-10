South Africa

Student registration system hit by tech glitches

10 January 2018 - 06:56 By Sipho Mabena
A long queue at UJ Kingsway campus on Monday.
A long queue at UJ Kingsway campus on Monday.
Image: Katharine Child ‏ @katjanechild via Twitter

Scores of students in the last-minute rush to secure space at the country’s universities and colleges have been unable to access the higher education and training department’s registration system as a result of technical glitches.

The Central Applications System (CAS)‚ designed to assist students who have not been offered a place at an institution to which they have applied‚ experienced problems soon after it was launched on Friday.

Higher education spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said the department had received several reports from frustrated students.

SAHRC calls for calm during registration at tertiary institutions

The South African Human Rights Commission is urging the government‚ institutions of higher learning and students to work 'collaboratively' to ensure ...
News
20 hours ago

“The deputy minister also received reports of the glitches‚ with some people tweeting him. We also received calls (on Tuesday afternoon) about the glitches. This is why the deputy minister is going to the centres to understand what issues are there and ensure that these issues are resolved‚” she said.

The system is expected to be under immense pressure following the agreement reached by Universities South Africa (USAF) and the department to allow walk-ins and late applications by prospective students. However‚ the organisation said queuing in the sun was not the recommended approach and referred applicants to the central online application system.

USAF CEO Ahmed Bawa said the organisation was not aware of the technical problems. USAF has said the system is a reliable means of ensuring that students are matched with available spaces.

READ MORE:

Universities will allow walk-ins‚ but there is a better way to apply

Universities South Africa (USAF) says that all higher learning institutions in the country will allow walk-ins and late applications by prospective ...
News
20 hours ago

Limited space still available at TUT

Students queued in the blazing sun on Monday at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to apply for 2018 academic year.
News
1 day ago

EFF Student Command call to swarm to universities snubbed?

Universities breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as prospective students seemed to snub the EFF Student Command’s call for them to walk into campuses ...
Politics
1 day ago

IN PICS | Long queues at UJ despite pleas to use online systems

Hundreds of people are queuing in the blazing sun outside the University of Johannesburg to enquire if they have been accepted to study or if they ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. China says no major oil spill after Iran tanker collision World
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Mosul's old heart in ruins six months after IS ousted World
  4. Mpumalanga police search for rape suspect with severely injured penis South Africa
  5. Cape Metrorail suspends services after shooting incident in Khayelitsha South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
X