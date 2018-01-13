‘Problematic’ De Lille to defy DA leadership

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will refuse to step down when she meets the DA top brass today.

Instead, she will call for a mediation process to resolve tensions ripping apart the ruling DA caucus in the City of Cape Town.

Sources close to De Lille said she will argue that she has not been formally charged or subjected to a disciplinary hearing, and therefore has not had adequate opportunity to defend herself against allegations including maladministration, mismanagement and nepotism.