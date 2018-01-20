Senior Eskom management have written to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with him to take urgent action to replace the board and install a new executive management team.

A memorandum addressed to Ramaphosa on Friday seen by TimesLIVE was signed by more than 220 senior staff and raised concerns over "current governance‚ ethical leadership and financial issues" facing the embattled power utility.

On Saturday morning it emerged that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and current Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza were among those being considered for appointment as the new chairman of the Eskom board.

Both men were lobbied for at high-level meetings attended by Ramaphosa‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday night.

An official announcement is expected later on Saturday.