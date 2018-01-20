The Democratic Alliance has welcomed what it called the long-overdue resignation of Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza but said his resignation does not absolve him of the role he played in the decline of the parastatal.

The DA’s shadow minister of public enterprises‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ said the DA would not allow Khoza‚ or any other person implicated in corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or state capture to escape the consequences.

Fin24 reported on Saturday that Khoza had sent a letter of resignation to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday but was still waiting for her to accept it.

"I think it's in [the] good interest of the country... after all the noise‚ it's better for me‚" Fin24 quoted Khoza as saying.