Politics

Khoza’s resignation welcome‚ but does not absolve him, says DA

20 January 2018 - 14:06 By Timeslive
Zethembe Khoza. File photo.
Zethembe Khoza. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Khulu Phasiwe

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed what it called the long-overdue resignation of Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza but said his resignation does not absolve him of the role he played in the decline of the parastatal.

The DA’s shadow minister of public enterprises‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ said the DA would not allow Khoza‚ or any other person implicated in corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or state capture to escape the consequences.

Fin24 reported on Saturday that Khoza had sent a letter of resignation to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday but was still waiting for her to accept it.

"I think it's in [the] good interest of the country... after all the noise‚ it's better for me‚" Fin24 quoted Khoza as saying.

Nhlanhla Nene among those being considered as new Eskom chair

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and current Telkom chair Jabu Mabuza were on Friday night being considered to take over as chairman of the ...
News
5 hours ago

News of his resignation comes amid speculation that a new Eskom board will be appointed this weekend. Mazzone said it was imperative that there was no unnecessary delay in the appointment of a new Eskom chair and CEO.

“We cannot allow speculation to do even more damage to our besieged energy utility‚” she said.

Mazzone said Khoza’s resignation and the leadership vacuum at Eskom “once again shows Minister Lynn Brown’s complete inability to manage our SOEs”.

“The appointment of suitable and capable Chairperson and CEO is only the first step in helping ESKOM recover from the chronic mismanagement and looting which has brought the parastatal to the brink of collapse‚” she added.

READ MORE:

Eskom board must explain R400m 'sourcing fee'

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has demanded an explanation from Eskom’s board for an agreement signed by acting chief executive Sean Maritz ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom boss in secret R400m deal

Suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh signed a secret deal binding the cash-strapped utility to pay a R400m "signature fee" to an ...
News
1 day ago

Health ombud is new Eskom board member

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is one of two new members on the Eskom board announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.
Politics
1 month ago

Eskom 'capture' inquiry: MPs won't tolerate 'Gupta tantrums'

Parliament's inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom has been adjourned for the year, with MPs saying attacks on them have only served "to make ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Humiliating Zuma is last thing we want: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Eskom managers plead with Ramaphosa to intervene Politics
  3. Khoza’s resignation welcome‚ but does not absolve him, says DA Politics
  4. ANC elects NWC members as party resolves to remove JZ from office Politics
  5. ANC NEC wants Zuma removed – but not just yet Politics

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X