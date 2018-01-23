Serial political party hopper Ziba Jiyane will be unveiled as a new member of the embattled National Freedom Party (NFP) in Durban on Tuesday.

The NFP will become the former IFP national chairman’s seventh political home in as many years after the failure of his National Democratic Convention (Nadeco).

Jiyane formed Nadeco‚ which was mainly made up of IFP dissidents‚ after a public feud with IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi over the direction of the party. Before joining the IFP‚ he was a member of the Pan Africanist Congress.

The IFP’s splinter party exploded onto the national political scene in 2005. Nadeco scooped eight parliamentary seats‚ five in the National Assembly and four in the KZN provincial legislature‚ without a single vote being cast — thank to Jiyane’s skillful use of the floor-crossing window period.

But two years later Jiyane was ousted from his own party by former SABC boss Hawu Mbatha after a protracted legal dispute. Jiyane then formed the Federal Congress of South Africa‚ which later changed its name to the South African Democratic Congress (Sadeco).