WATCH LIVE | Maimane on how to avert 'Day Zero'

24 January 2018 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE

We are committed to #DefeatDayZero

Posted by Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday, 24 January 2018

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is discussing a program of action to deal with the management of averting 'Day Zero'


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

The deadline has moved nine days closer in a week‚ and is now expected on Thursday April 12.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson‚ who has taken over management of the water crisis from mayor Patricia de Lille‚ said on Tuesday that unless Capetonians reduced their water use by almost 25% with immediate effect‚ taps would run dry in 79 days.

Dam levels had fallen by 1.4 percentage points in the past week and stood at 27.2%‚ he said. Only 41% of Capetonians were using less than 87 litres of water a day‚ and from February 1 everyone in the city would need to reduce their daily consumption to 50 litres for at least 150 days.

All but one of the city council’s seven supply augmentation projects‚ involving desalination of seawater and extraction of groundwater‚ are running behind schedule‚according to the updated dashboard.

