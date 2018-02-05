De Lille fights back against latest allegations

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said on Monday that the man who has claimed she tried to bribe him is close to DA party members.

She made the claim during a live debate with the party's federal executive chairperson James Selfe on CapeTalk radio on Monday morning.

De Lille has been accused of bribery and corruption after it emerged that she allegedly tried to solicit R5-million from businessman Anthony Faul in 2012. In exchange he said she would allegedly endorse his fire extinguisher product for the city's informal settlements.

Faul sent an affidavit to the party detailing the conversation with De Lille. In response the DA chose to lay a charge against her with the police.