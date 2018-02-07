Zille's State of the Province address goes ahead as planned

Politics

Helen Zille. File photo.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will deliver her State of the Province address regardless of the postponement of the State of the Nation address.

Zille is expected to share important information about the drought in her address on Friday February 16. Said Wiley: “We owe this to the people of the Western Cape‚ and we cannot be held hostage by ANC factionalism‚ which places the party above the interest of law-abiding South Africans‚ or by a president who is unable to differentiate between his personal interest and that of his oath to the people of our country.”

