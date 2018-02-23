Politics

EFF stages protest at Ramaphosa cattle farm

23 February 2018 - 06:43 By Staff Reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Gianluigi Guercia via The Conversation

A handful of Economic Freedom Fighters in Mpumalanga yesterday arrived at the Ntaba Nyoni Estate in Badplaas‚ one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farms.

Sowetan reports the EFF members demanded the re-instatement of six workers who were fired in December‚ for allegedly stealing fertilisers. The workers denied the theft claim and alleged that they were expelled before they could defend themselves.

- Hear from the workers and the estate manager's rebuttal of their claims in today's Sowetan newspaper.

