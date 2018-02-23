EFF stages protest at Ramaphosa cattle farm
23 February 2018 - 06:43
A handful of Economic Freedom Fighters in Mpumalanga yesterday arrived at the Ntaba Nyoni Estate in Badplaas‚ one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farms.
Justice for all farm workers and dwellers must start at the President of RSA farm @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/GXIvM73oFc— collensedibe (@collensedibe) February 22, 2018
Sowetan reports the EFF members demanded the re-instatement of six workers who were fired in December‚ for allegedly stealing fertilisers. The workers denied the theft claim and alleged that they were expelled before they could defend themselves.
- Hear from the workers and the estate manager's rebuttal of their claims in today's Sowetan newspaper.
